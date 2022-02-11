Virginia teacher charged with assault and battery for allegedly spitting on student

A teacher at Fred Lynn Middle School in Woodbridge, Virginia, has been charged with assault and battery after allegedly spitting on a student.

The teacher, identified as Eselyn Maheia, 46, of Stafford, is accused of spitting on a 14-year-old boy, who was experiencing a mental health crisis.

Prince William County police, in a joint investigation with Child Protective Services (CPS), investigated the matter, which happened in a classroom during the school day on Feb. 4.

The investigation revealed that the boy was temporarily restrained by school staff, including Maheia, to keep him from harming himself or others. After the boy was released, police said Maheia spat on him before letting go.

Police said other school personnel were present during the encounter and reported the incident to the school administration, who then notified CPS.

The boy did not report any injuries.

On Friday, police charged Maheia with assault and battery. She was released on a court summons.