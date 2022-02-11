OLYMPICS NEWS: The latest from Beijing | Olympian flashes ‘No War in Ukraine’ sign | Where are the Black figure skaters? | Top photos | Local Olympians
Virginia teacher charged with assault and battery for allegedly spitting on student

Lauren Hamilton | lhamilton@wtop.com

February 11, 2022, 8:41 PM

A teacher at Fred Lynn Middle School in Woodbridge, Virginia, has been charged with assault and battery after allegedly spitting on a student.

The teacher, identified as Eselyn Maheia, 46, of Stafford, is accused of spitting on a 14-year-old boy, who was experiencing a mental health crisis.

Prince William County police, in a joint investigation with Child Protective Services (CPS), investigated the matter, which happened in a classroom during the school day on Feb. 4.

The investigation revealed that the boy was temporarily restrained by school staff, including Maheia, to keep him from harming himself or others. After the boy was released, police said Maheia spat on him before letting go.

Police said other school personnel were present during the encounter and reported the incident to the school administration, who then notified CPS.

The boy did not report any injuries.

On Friday, police charged Maheia with assault and battery. She was released on a court summons.

Lauren Hamilton

Lauren Hamilton is an Associate Producer at WTOP. She is a senior student at the University of Maryland, having written for a variety of campus publications and as a reporter at the campus radio station, WMUC 88.1. She began as an intern with WTOP in the summer of 2021.

