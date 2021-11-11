There's been an arrest in the Woodbridge, Virginia, home invasion last week that left two men dead.

Prince William County police report they’ve captured the man who ran away after an exchange of gunfire killed his companion — who was also an intruder in the home.

Charges against Julian Graham, 20, of Woodbridge, include second-degree murder. He’s being held without bond.

This follows the fatal shootings Nov. 5 of two other 20-year-olds in the 14100 block of Renegade Court. Joseph Harden — who police say was the intended target — and Zhabriell Perkins, who police say forced his way into Harden’s home with Graham resulting in the shooting.

A third person shot that day — a 21-year-old contractor who happened to be working in the home, is expected to be okay.

Graham’s first court date has not yet been set.