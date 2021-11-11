CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Montgomery Co. residents urged to wear masks indoors | Doctor to parents: Don't worry about side effects | Pandemic-era voting in DC to stay? | Latest vaccine numbers
20-year-old arrested in connection with deadly Woodbridge home invasion

Kristi King | kking@wtop.com

November 11, 2021, 2:08 PM

There’s been an arrest in the Woodbridge, Virginia, home invasion last week that left two men dead.

Prince William County police report they’ve captured the man who ran away after an exchange of gunfire killed his companion — who was also an intruder in the home.

Charges against Julian Graham, 20, of Woodbridge, include second-degree murder. He’s being held without bond.

This follows the fatal shootings Nov. 5 of two other 20-year-olds in the 14100 block of Renegade Court. Joseph Harden — who police say was the intended target — and Zhabriell Perkins, who police say forced his way into Harden’s home with Graham resulting in the shooting.

A third person shot that day — a 21-year-old contractor who happened to be working in the home, is expected to be okay.

Graham’s first court date has not yet been set.

Kristi King

Kristi King is a veteran reporter who has been working in the WTOP newsroom since 1990. She covers everything from breaking news to consumer concerns and the latest medical developments.

