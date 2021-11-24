THANKSGIVING NEWS: Bidens prepares meals in DC food kitchen | A healthy Thanksgiving meal | Turkeys fried for free | Gratitude challenge | Grocery store hours on Thanksgiving
Prince William Co. appoints acting county executive

Ivy Lyons | ilyons@wtop.com

November 24, 2021, 2:50 PM

Elijah Johnson, the deputy county executive for human services in Prince William County, Virginia, will begin as acting county executive on Jan. 1, 2022.

Johnson will succeed County Executive Chris Martino, who has retired effective Dec. 31.

In a statement on Wednesday, the Board of Supervisors announced their decision to elevate Johnson’s position.

Johnson will be the county’s first African-American county executive. He said that he was honored and “will work to ensure a smooth transition of county services to continue to move the county forward,” Johnson said.

Johnson became deputy county executive in October 2014, two years before Martino began as executive. Martino announced his plans to retire in October.

It’s not known when the position will be filled permanently.

Ivy Lyons

Ivy Lyons is a digital journalist for WTOP.com. Since 2018, they have worked on Capitol Hill, at NBC News in Washington, and with WJLA in Washington.

