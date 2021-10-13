Prince William Co. Executive Chris Martino announces his retirement

The Prince William Board of County Supervisors said it will start a national search for County Executive Chris Martino's successor as soon as possible.

Prince William County Executive Chris Martino will retire from public service after more than two decades with the county government.

Martino announced Tuesday he will leave the post effective Dec. 31 this year. He has been the Northern Virginia county’s executive officer since 2016. His 26-year career with the Prince William County government also saw him appointed as its deputy executive for general government and finance director.

“Prince William County is a very special community, a community in which I have lived and raised my family,” Martino said in a statement.

“It has been my distinct privilege to serve in this role, and I am extremely proud of what we have accomplished during my tenure … this is not an easy decision by any means. I love this organization and the people who work here.”

The outgoing executive touted empowering the county government’s workers, maintaining sound financial management policies and overseeing the creation of a single combination fire-rescue system as among the accomplishments he is most proud of.

“It is the work of our employees, however, that makes me the most proud,” Martino said.

Prior to joining the Prince William government in 2010, Martino lived in New York state and served as comptroller for the City of Rye and as deputy finance commissioner in White Plains. His career as a public service worker between New York and Virginia spans close to 40 years.

The Prince William Board of County Supervisors will start a national search for Martino’s successor as soon as possible.

“The board is very grateful for Mr. Martino’s service,” board chair Ann Wheeler said in a news release.

“He has led this organization through many challenges — a global pandemic, social unrest, changes to the structure of the organization, and much more — and he has done so with passion, determination, and always with the best interest of the community and organization at heart.”