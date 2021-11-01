After 111 cases of multi-inflammatory syndrome were recorded in Virginia, the state's Health Department on Friday reported the first child death from the COVID-19-related syndrome in the commonwealth.

Few details about the victim were provided, but the department said the child was between 10 and 19 years old and lived in Prince William County.

Multi-inflammatory syndrome in children (MIS-C) causes previously healthy kids who have had COVID-19 to develop severe inflammatory syndrome with Kawasaki disease-like features, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

It was previously referred to as pediatric multisystem inflammatory syndrome.

Looking for more information? D.C., Maryland and Virginia are each releasing more data every day. Visit their official sites here: Virginia | Maryland | D.C.

The syndrome was first reported in the United Kingdom in April 2020, and U.S. cases were reported in New York City in May 2020, according to the Health Department.

Most children with MIS-C have a fever and one or more of these symptoms:

Stomach pain.

Diarrhea.

Vomiting.

Skin rash.

Bloodshot eyes.

Dizziness or lightheadedness.

The Health Department said parents should go to the nearest hospital or emergency room if their child is experiencing any of the following symptoms:

Trouble breathing.

Chest pain or pressure that persists.

Confusion or unusual behavior.

Severe abdominal pain.

Inability to wake or stay awake.

Pale, grey or blue-colored skin, lips or nail beds (depending on skin tone).

The CDC issued a health advisory on the syndrome in May 2020, but it’s not known how common the syndrome is in children.

“As we enter a time of year when families are traveling and gathering for holidays, we urge all Virginians to take steps to protect themselves and their families,” said Virginia’s health commissioner, Dr. Norman Oliver, in a news release.

“Please get vaccinated if you are eligible. Practice social distancing, frequent hand washing, and wearing face coverings, as appropriate. COVID-19 vaccinations are free and available to anyone age 5 and older at multiple locations across the commonwealth.”

More information is available online at the CDC’s website.