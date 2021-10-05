Marine Corps Base Quantico posts noise advisory for live-fire training

If you live near Marine Corps Base Quantico in Prince William County, you could hear loud noises from live-fire training training exercises through Oct. 18.

If you live near Marine Corps Base Quantico in Prince William County, Virginia, you could hear loud noises from live-fire training training exercises happening there through Oct. 18.

According to a noise advisory posted to the Marine Corps site, live-fire and demolitions training will include .50 caliber weapons, rockets, mortars and grenades.

Aircraft supporting the exercises can also generate loud noises.

Below is the list of dates for the trainings, per the Marine Corps.