Coronavirus News: Medical volunteers needed in Loudoun Co. | Fauci on holiday gatherings | How risky are large outdoor events? | Who's vaccinated in DMV? | Latest cases in DC region
Home » Prince William County, VA News » Marine Corps Base Quantico…

Marine Corps Base Quantico posts noise advisory for live-fire training

Will Vitka | wvitka@wtop.com

October 5, 2021, 8:08 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

If you live near Marine Corps Base Quantico in Prince William County, Virginia, you could hear loud noises from live-fire training training exercises happening there through Oct. 18.

According to a noise advisory posted to the Marine Corps site, live-fire and demolitions training will include .50 caliber weapons, rockets, mortars and grenades.

Aircraft supporting the exercises can also generate loud noises.

Below is the list of dates for the trainings, per the Marine Corps.

  • Oct. 7, 7 a.m. – 6 p.m.
    Live Fire .50CAL; Rockets; Mortars; Grenades
  • Oct. 8, 11 a.m. – 5 p.m.
    Live Fire Demo 50LBS & Below
  • Oct. 10, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.
    Live Fire Demo 25LBS & Below
  • Oct. 11, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.
    Live Fire Demo 25LBS & Below
  • Oct. 12, 5 a.m. – 4 p.m.
    Live Fire Demo 25 LBS & Below and Claymore
  • Oct. 13, 5 a.m. – 4 p.m.
    Live Fire Demo 25LBS & and Claymore
  • Oct. 14, 5 a.m. – 4 p.m.
    Live Fire Demo 25LBS & Below;
  • Oct. 15, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.
    Live Fire Demo 25 LBS & Below
  • Oct. 16, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.
    Live Fire Demo 25 LBS & Below
  • Oct. 18, 8 a.m. – 4 p.m.
    Live Fire Inerting

Will Vitka

William Vitka is a Digital Editor and reporter for WTOP.com. He's been in the news industry for over a decade. Before joining WTOP, he worked for CBS News, Stuff Magazine, The New York Post and wrote a variety of books—about a dozen of them, with more to come.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2021 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Senate lawmakers introduce FISMA reforms, including cyber incident reporting for agencies, contractors

OPM recommends disciplinary options for employees who fail to comply with federal vaccine mandate

USPS pilot expands postal banking services after years of skepticism

TRICARE drug prices will rise next year, and in the foreseeable future

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up