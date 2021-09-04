Police arrest teen suspect in Woodbridge high school shooting

A teenager is under arrest following an Aug. 27 shooting at Freedom High School in Woodbridge, Virginia, that injured two teens.

A 17-year-old boy was involved in a fight when he shot into a crowd injuring two other teens at Freedom High School in Woodbridge, Virginia, according to the Prince William County Police Department.

Police said the investigation revealed that the shooting on Aug. 27 happened after two groups were involved in a fight in the parking lot of the school after a football game.

During the fight, one group that the 17-year-old suspect was a part of, demanded and then took money from those in the other group, police said.

The suspect then took out a firearm and shot into a nearby crowd, striking a 15-year-old boy in the lower body and a 14-year-old girl who was grazed in the foot by a bullet, according to police.

Neither of the victims had life-threatening injuries, police said.

Following the investigation, detectives obtained juvenile petitions against the suspect who was located and arrested on Friday by members of the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force in North Carolina where he will remain in custody until extradited to Virginia, police said.

He will be charged with one count of aggravated malicious wounding, one count of attempted aggravated malicious wounding, two counts of the use of a firearm in commission of a felony, one count of robbery, one count of discharging a firearm in a public place, and one count of assault by mob.