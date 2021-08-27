Two teenagers shot in parking lot of Woodbridge high school after football game

Two teenagers were shot and injured in the parking lot of Freedom High School in Woodbridge, Virginia.

Two teenagers were shot and injured in the parking lot of Freedom High School in Woodbridge, Virginia.

It happened Friday before 9:10 p.m. after a football game at the school, located on Neabsco Mills Road. The game had ended due to rain, a Prince William County police news release said.

Police said a 15-year-old boy was hit in the lower body and has non-life-threatening injuries. A 14-year-old girl was grazed in the foot.

The parents of both teens have been notified, and there are no other injuries.

Officers were already at the school for security, and the scene was soon contained and cleared of people who attended the football game. The area around the school was closed for the investigation.

*UPDATE: Ref Shooting at Freedom HS; a 15yo male was struck in the lower body, injuries are non-life threatening. A 14yo female juvenile was grazed in the foot. Parents of injured juveniles notified, no other injuries. The scene is contained. Area has been cleared of attendees. https://t.co/ZqG47k7TqV — Prince William County Police Department (@PWCPolice) August 28, 2021

Earlier, police directed parents to Northern Virginia Community College for instructions on how to reunite with their children.

Police conducted a search, and at this time a suspect has not been identified or found. Anyone with information on what happened should call police at 703-792-6500.

Below is the area where it happened.

This is a developing story. Stay with WTOP for the latest.

Nardos Mesmer contributed to this report.