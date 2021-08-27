CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Montgomery Co. teacher won't wear mask | Maryland board votes for school mask mandate | DC expands COVID home tests | DC-area vaccine numbers | Local transmission maps
Two teenagers shot in parking lot of Woodbridge high school after football game

Anna Gawel | agawel@wtop.com

August 27, 2021, 11:45 PM

Two teenagers were shot and injured in the parking lot of Freedom High School in Woodbridge, Virginia.

It happened Friday before 9:10 p.m. after a football game at the school, located on Neabsco Mills Road. The game had ended due to rain, a Prince William County police news release said.

Police said a 15-year-old boy was hit in the lower body and has non-life-threatening injuries. A 14-year-old girl was grazed in the foot.

The parents of both teens have been notified, and there are no other injuries.

Officers were already at the school for security, and the scene was soon contained and cleared of people who attended the football game. The area around the school was closed for the investigation.

Earlier, police directed parents to Northern Virginia Community College for instructions on how to reunite with their children.

Police conducted a search, and at this time a suspect has not been identified or found. Anyone with information on what happened should call police at 703-792-6500.

Below is the area where it happened.

This is a developing story. Stay with WTOP for the latest.

Nardos Mesmer contributed to this report.

Anna Gawel

Anna Gawel joined WTOP in 2020 and works in both the radio and digital departments. Anna Gawel has spent much of her career as the managing editor of The Washington Diplomat, which has been the flagship publication of D.C.’s diplomatic community for over 25 years.

