Hundreds rally to save Greater Manassas Baseball League’s field complex

This article was written by WTOP’s news partner InsideNoVa.com and republished with permission. Sign up for InsideNoVa.com’s free email subscription today.

A majority of Manassas City Council members seem ready to enter into an agreement to sell Micron Technology the 18.12 acres of land currently serving as the E.G. Smith Baseball Complex, but Greater Manassas Baseball League supporters say the city needs to develop a relocation plan.

The proposed agreement with Micron would give Micron three years to determine whether to purchase the city-owned land for $14.17 million. If the council approves the deal at its next meeting, Sept. 27, nothing would immediately change with regards to the status of the fields. If during those three years Micron decides to buy the property, the city and GMBL would have two additional years after the purchase date to continue using it. All sale revenues would be committed to the City’s Parks, Culture and Recreation Department.

Hundreds of GMBL players, parents and coaches showed up for the public hearing at City Hall Monday night, filling the council chambers to its 141-person capacity and holding a demonstration outside with signs saying “Save GMBL” and “This is our home.”

Many said they were fine with the potential sale to Micron, but that the council needed to put it in writing that it would use some of the $14.17 million to help GMBL move to a single location within or close to the city. Councilmember Theresa Coates Ellis suggested the same thing.

Still others said the city shouldn’t move the league at all. The contract option between Micron and Manassas would also come with a $250,000 non-refundable option fee, which would be applied to the sale price if Micron completes the purchase eventually.

Many spoke of the importance of having an affordable sports option where the whole league for both baseball and softball from ages 5 to 18 plays in one location. Having older kids around younger ones and giving parents one place to be for multiple children is key to making GMBL an alternative to expensive, more exclusive travel leagues.

Alicia Kidwell, a varsity softball coach at Osbourn High School and mother of a GMBL baseball player, said moving GMBL would affect many children in the area.

“If you take GMBL out of the city, you’re taking the girls, the women, the athletes in our community out of the city as well,” she said, “To take that away from all of these kids is a complete disservice.”

Noah Wilsher, a 15-year-old GMBL baseball player and Osbourn High School student, said he’d been playing in the league since he was 6 and had important memories of making friends, learning the sport and escaping from the day-to-day stresses of growing up. He asked that if the city was going to sell the land, they come up with an actionable plan for replacing the fields.

We would like to know for sure that we do have a spot to play baseball,” Wilsher said.

In his presentation to the council, Economic Development Director Patrick Small said the property was appraised for $6.6 million. It was most recently assessed for tax purposes at $6.2 million, with $6 million of that being the value of the land itself. Most council members seemed interested in going through with the contract, which would pre-approve the land sale but not set it in motion. They also committed to doing what they could to find a new home for GMBL if Micron completes the purchase.

The property currently generates no tax revenue for the city. Small said an economic impact analysis on the league’s presence within the city limits could be done at a significant cost, but that he “would venture to say [the impact] is not going to be a huge number.”

GMBL President Colby Poteat said that in any given year 32% to 40% of the league’s nearly 900 players in the spring and summer live in the city.

Small also spoke about Micron’s importance to Manassas – it is the city’s biggest employer – and the nation. It’s the nation’s biggest manufacturer of semiconductors, which are crucial for many different technologies, including those found in new cars. A global shortage since the pandemic has driven their price up, in turn raising the prices of cars and other consumer goods, and officials with the federal government have said that having some domestic control over its semiconductor supply chain is important for the nation’s economy and defense.

The company has completed the first of two phases in its $3 billion expansion in Manassas, for which Virginia contributed $75 million, the biggest economic development deal in the state’s history. The company has not said what it might want the new land for.