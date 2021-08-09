2020 Olympics: USA wins most gold medals after epic final day | US women win 1st gold medal in volleyball | US women's basketball wins gold | Photos
Marine Corps Base Quantico posts noise advisory for live fire training

Matt Small | msmall@wtop.com

August 9, 2021, 7:59 AM

Residents of Prince William County, Virginia, near Marine Corps Base Quantico, could hear loud noises from live fire and demolition training exercises through Aug. 13.

The base supports more than 40 U.S. federal organizations and the Department of Defense, as well as regional and local law enforcement agencies.

“The frequency and number of aircraft supporting training can occasionally generate higher volumes of noise,” MCBQ said in a noise advisory posted to its website. “Additionally, atmospheric conditions can amplify aircraft noise volume and the distance sound travels.”

Nearby residents may hear support aircraft, live fire grenades, rockets, missiles, small arms and mortars.

Drills are set for Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday morning. Overnight exercises will take place on Thursday and Friday. This week’s schedule is posted below.

  • Monday, Aug. 9, 6 a.m. — midnight
    Live fire grenades, rockets, missiles, small arms, .50 cal, mortars.
  • Tuesday, Aug. 10, 10 a.m. — 7 p.m.
    Live fire mortars; howitzer.
  • Wednesday, Aug. 11, 7 a.m. — 8 p.m.
    Live fire demo 50 pounds and below; Demo with claymore; howitzer; mortars.
  • Thursday, Aug. 12, noon — midnight
    Live fire howitzer.
  • Friday, Aug. 13. 12:01 a.m. — 4 p.m.
    Live fire howitzer, demo 50 pounds and below, mortars, .50 cal.

Matt Small

Matt joined WTOP News at the start of 2020, after contributing to Washington’s top news outlet as an Associated Press journalist for nearly 18 years.

