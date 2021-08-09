Marine Corps Base Quantico posts noise advisory for live fire training

Residents may hear loud sounds from support aircraft, live fire grenades, rockets, missiles, small arms and mortars.

Residents of Prince William County, Virginia, near Marine Corps Base Quantico, could hear loud noises from live fire and demolition training exercises through Aug. 13.

The base supports more than 40 U.S. federal organizations and the Department of Defense, as well as regional and local law enforcement agencies.

“The frequency and number of aircraft supporting training can occasionally generate higher volumes of noise,” MCBQ said in a noise advisory posted to its website. “Additionally, atmospheric conditions can amplify aircraft noise volume and the distance sound travels.”

Nearby residents may hear support aircraft, live fire grenades, rockets, missiles, small arms and mortars.

Drills are set for Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday morning. Overnight exercises will take place on Thursday and Friday. This week’s schedule is posted below.