New red light camera in Manassas to start issuing warnings

Valerie Bonk | vbonk@wtop.com

June 13, 2021, 2:33 PM

A new red light camera will be up and running starting on Monday in Manassas, Virginia. It will issue warnings for its first month and will begin charging drivers who run the light after that.

The new red light camera goes live at midnight on Monday. This camera is one of 10 that are coming to Manassas in an amped up red light camera program aimed at increasing local road safety.

It’s at the westbound and southbound approaches at the intersection of Liberia and Euclid Avenues.

Manassas City police will start issuing warnings for now, but in 30 days, when the warning period is over, it could stick drivers with a $50 civil penalty.

All traffic violations will go through a two-step review process with the city’s private vendor.

It’ll then be sent to the Manassas City police where it will get reviewed a third time by a sworn officer.

The civil penalty will then be mailed to the registered owner of the vehicle.

There are no points added to the owner’s license and it can’t be used to increase your insurance.

