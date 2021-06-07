CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Masks off for vaccinated lawmakers | Va. emergency to expire | Fauci on DC vaccine rollout | COVID vaccine numbers
Legal maneuvering continues in defamation case against retiring Prince William schools superintendent

Nolan Stout

June 7, 2021, 1:03 PM

This article was written by WTOP’s news partner InsideNoVa.com and republished with permission. Sign up for InsideNoVa.com’s free email subscription today.

The former chair of the Prince William County School Board is alleging a civil conspiracy in his defamation case against the division’s superintendent, while the elected panel is fighting a subpoena for a deposition of one of its members.

A hearing on the School Board’s motion to quash a subpoena for Potomac board member Justin Wilk has been scheduled for June 25 in Prince William County Circuit Court.

Former board chair Ryan Sawyers is suing Superintendent Steven Walts over comments the superintendent made in a video posted on Twitter last May. In the video, Walts said Sawyers and others “have chosen to launch a partisan and personal attack on me. As part of their attacks, they have chosen to smear and slander me for purely political purposes. While I am not concerned about these attacks directed at me, I am significantly concerned they have chosen to bully and attack PWCS students online. Their actions reflect their character.”

