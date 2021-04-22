2 teens, 2 men charged in fatal shooting near Manassas Mall

Police have arrested four people in connection to a shooting outside the Manassas Mall. Another suspect is still wanted.

Three people facing charges related to a fatal shooting that happened outside of the Manassas Mall on Sudley Road in Virginia earlier this month have been arrested, and another is still wanted, according to police.

First Sgt. Jonathan Perok with Prince William County police said they received a tip that led to the arrests after holding a news conference asking for the public’s help.

Aliquan Gary Gill, 23, of Woodbridge, turned himself in Wednesday, and he is charged with murder, aggravated malicious wounding and use of a firearm in commission of a felony.

Police are still looking for Christian Starr Haynes, 24, of Woodbridge. He is wanted for murder, aggravated malicious wounding and use of a firearm in commission of a felony. Haynes is described as 5 feet, 9 inches tall, around 140 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Two 17-year-olds, a male and a female, have also been arrested on murder charges.

Police are also looking for a fifth person, who is not a suspect and has not been charged at this time.

Police said Jahmar Graves, 34, and two others were inside the mall on April 2 when they got into an altercation with another group.

“However, they dispersed but then re-encountered one another in the parking lot, which is where the shooting took place,” Perok said.

Graves was killed, and another man, 22, was wounded and taken to a hospital and is expected to recover, police said.

Police are still unsure if the two groups knew each other before the altercation.

“As of right now we have not been able to determine any sort of connection between any of the suspects to any of the party,” Perok said.

Police are asking anyone with information on the whereabouts of Haynes to call Prince William County police at 703-792-7000, or submit a tip online.