Baltimore man dies in shooting at Manassas Mall parking lot

Prince William County, Virginia police said a Baltimore man was killed in a double shooting in the Manassas Mall parking lot on Friday night.

Prince William County, Virginia police said a Baltimore man was killed in a double shooting in the Manassas Mall parking lot on Friday night.

The incident is being investigated as a homicide.

Officers arrived at the mall parking lot at 11:16 p.m. and assisted two men who had been shot. One man, identified as 34-year-old Jahmar Latravern Graves, was transported to the hospital, where he died of his wounds.

A 22-year-old man was evacuated by helicopter. Police said his injuries are serious but not life-threatening.

No one else was in the parking lot when officers arrived, according to police. They are looking for information from anyone who can provide more details about what happened.

Prince William County police can be reached at 703-792-7000.

The location of the Manassas Mall can be seen in the map below.