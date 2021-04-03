CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Loudoun Co. vaccine clinic closed Sat., possibly Sun. | Expert dismisses vaccine passport worries | Va. vaccine update | Latest COVID-19 vaccination numbers | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Home » Prince William County, VA News » Baltimore man dies in…

Baltimore man dies in shooting at Manassas Mall parking lot

Dan Friedell | dfriedell@wtop.com

April 3, 2021, 10:02 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Prince William County, Virginia police said a Baltimore man was killed in a double shooting in the Manassas Mall parking lot on Friday night.

The incident is being investigated as a homicide.

Officers arrived at the mall parking lot at 11:16 p.m. and assisted two men who had been shot. One man, identified as 34-year-old Jahmar Latravern Graves, was transported to the hospital, where he died of his wounds.

A 22-year-old man was evacuated by helicopter. Police said his injuries are serious but not life-threatening.

No one else was in the parking lot when officers arrived, according to police. They are looking for information from anyone who can provide more details about what happened.

Prince William County police can be reached at 703-792-7000.

The location of the Manassas Mall can be seen in the map below.

 

 

Dan Friedell

Dan Friedell is a digital writer for WTOP. He came to the D.C. area in 2007 to work as digital editor for USATODAY.com, and since then has worked for a number of local and national news organizations.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2021 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

As C2E gets going, DIA sets its strategy for more cloud services

Assessment dashboard shows why federal hiring is so difficult

Commerce Department builds out supply chain resilience in 2022 budget

OPM launches employee survey initiative to update job competency models

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up