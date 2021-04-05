5th suspect in shooting near Manassas Mall arrested, charged with murder

The fifth remaining suspect in the fatal shooting of a Baltimore man near Manassas Mall, in Prince William County, Virginia, was arrested Thursday.

The fifth remaining suspect in the fatal shooting of a Baltimore man near Manassas Mall, in Prince William County, Virginia, was arrested Thursday.

Christian Starr Haynes, 24, of Woodbridge, turned himself in without incident, police said.

Haynes has been charged with murder, aggravated malicious wounding and use of a firearm in commission of a felony in the April 2 shooting of Jahmar Graves.

Before Haynes’ arrest, two juveniles and two men were arrested in connection to the incident.

Police said Graves, 34, and two others were inside the mall on April 2 when they got into an altercation with another group.

Graves was killed and another man, 22, was wounded.

Police are still unsure whether the two groups knew each other before the altercation.

Graves was the father of three young children.

WTOP’s Acacia James contributed to this report.