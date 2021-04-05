CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Md. lift outdoor dining restrictions | New mass vaccination site in Howard Co. | Region's vaccination numbers | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Home » Prince William County, VA News » 5th suspect in shooting…

5th suspect in shooting near Manassas Mall arrested, charged with murder

Will Vitka | wvitka@wtop.com

April 29, 2021, 1:50 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

The fifth remaining suspect in the fatal shooting of a Baltimore man near Manassas Mall, in Prince William County, Virginia, was arrested Thursday.

Christian Starr Haynes, 24, of Woodbridge, turned himself in without incident, police said.

Haynes has been charged with murder, aggravated malicious wounding and use of a firearm in commission of a felony in the April 2 shooting of Jahmar Graves.

Before Haynes’ arrest, two juveniles and two men were arrested in connection to the incident.

Police said Graves, 34, and two others were inside the mall on April 2 when they got into an altercation with another group.

Graves was killed and another man, 22, was wounded.

Police are still unsure whether the two groups knew each other before the altercation.

Graves was the father of three young children.

WTOP’s Acacia James contributed to this report.

Will Vitka

William Vitka is a Digital Editor and reporter for WTOP.com. He's been in the news industry for over a decade. Before joining WTOP, he worked for CBS News, Stuff Magazine, The New York Post and wrote a variety of books—about a dozen of them, with more to come.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2021 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Senate committee advances Ahuja's nomination for OPM director

Biden pushes bigger budget for IRS to collect $700B in taxes owed

VA's meteoric telehealth expansion poses new questions for the future

Senate committee approves USPS board picks committed to 10-year reform plan

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up