Prince William Co. switches COVID-19 vaccine scheduling system

Hannah Parker | hparker@wtop.com

March 6, 2021, 10:04 PM

Prince William County, Virginia, has switched its COVID-19 vaccine scheduling system, now turning to a website called PrepMod that has also been used by health departments in Maryland.

Government officials said in a news release that the email to make an appointment will come from the Prince William Health District to make an appointment through PrepMod. It won’t be coming from the Virginia Department of Health.

However, the statement said that residents who scheduled their first dose through Vaccine Administration Management System (VAMS) will receive a call from the county health district to schedule their second vaccination appointment.

Links to make an appointment that come from PrepMod rather than another sender aren’t spam, county officials said.

If residents do not receive a call within three days of their scheduled vaccination due date, they should call the county health district call center at 703-872-7759, the county said.

 

