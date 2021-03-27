Prince William Co. police make arrest in March 25 Babylon Cafe shooting

Police in Prince William County arrested a Woodbridge, Virginia man on Saturday in connection with the shooting death earlier this week of Kalin Javon Robinson of Stafford.

Police in Prince William County arrested a Woodbridge, Virginia, man on Saturday in connection with the shooting death of Kalin Javon Robinson, of Stafford, earlier this week.

Horace Gene Clark, 27, was arrested March 27 after homicide detectives identified him as a suspect in the death of Robinson, who was killed after he left the Babylon Cafe in Woodbridge just after midnight on March 25.

NBC Washington reports that Robinson was a Marine stationed at Quantico.

Police charged Clark with murder and he is being held without bond.

Officers found Robinson suffering from gunshot wounds and provided first aid until emergency workers arrived. Robinson died at the hospital.

The investigation found that shots were fired as several people gathered in the parking lot of the restaurant. Babylon Cafe is in a complex at the intersection of Smoketown Road and Prince William Parkway near the Potomac Mills Mall.

The location of the restaurant can be seen in the map below: