Man dies in Prince William Co. motorcycle crash

Jack Moore | jmoore@wtop.com

March 15, 2021, 2:31 PM

A Prince William County, Virginia, man died Sunday night after going through a stop sign and crashing his motorcycle into an embankment, police said.

The crash happened about 10:35 p.m. Sunday not far from the Manassas National Battlefield Park.

The Prince William County police said Chad Eldridge Caldwell, 43, of Haymarket, was driving a 2008 Harley Davidson Night Train motorcycle north on Catharpin Road approaching Sudley Road when, police said, he went through a stop sign, crossed both travel lanes of Sudley Road and struck an embankment on the opposite side of the intersection.

Caldwell was thrown from the motorcycle and he struck a tree, police said. He was wearing a helmet, but it came off in the crash, police said.

Caldwell was taken to the hospital, where he died from his injuries. Police said they are still investigating the crash.

Caldwell’s death was the second involving a motorcycle crash in Prince William County in less than a week — and the third in Northern Virginia.

Last week, another Prince William County man, 44-year-old Kinlaw David Stephens, died after he lost control of his motorcycle and crashed into an SUV in Manassas on March 11.

Over the weekend, 20-year-old Travis West died after crashing into a car and then the back of a Fairfax Connector bus near Jeff Todd Way and Richmond Highway in Fairfax County.

Jack Moore

Jack Moore joined WTOP.com as a digital writer/editor in July 2016. Previous to his current role, he covered federal government management and technology as the news editor at Nextgov.com, part of Government Executive Media Group.

