Store guard charged after dragging customer out of Manassas Chipotle

The security is charged with malicious wounding in the connection with the Jan. 8 assault.

A store guard allegedly dragged a mask-less customer out of a Chipotle restaurant in Manassas, Virginia.

According to a police account of the incident, a 42-year-old man walked into the Chipotle at 7311 Sudley Rd. late Friday without a face mask. He encountered Wayne Eric Witherspoon Jr., 29, of Woodbridge. Witherspoon was providing security for the restaurant.

Witherspoon struck the victim repeatedly before dragging him out of the restaurant, Prince William County police said. The man required treatment at a hospital. The extent of his injuries are unclear but police described them as non-life-threatening.

Witherspoon was arrested and charged with malicious wounding. He is being held without bond with an expected initial court date of March 9.