Lateef: Prince William schools secure 3,150 COVID-19 vaccines for employees

Prince William County school officials have secured more than 3,000 COVID-19 vaccines from the Novant UVA Health System for school staff.

The school division has been working with the Prince William Health District, INOVA Health and Novant to obtain vaccines amid the latest news of a shortage in supply.

Late last Friday night, school officials were notified of 100 available vaccinations at INOVA Fairfax Hospital. This past Saturday and Sunday, these vaccinations were administered to Tier 1 employees who have been working in-person, the school division said in a statement Tuesday. Tier 1 employees are those with documented underlying medical conditions that place them at high risk per the CDC if they were to contract COVID-19.

School Board Chairman Babur Lateef posted on his Facebook page Tuesday night Novant UVA “has created the capacity for us to vaccinate 3000+ of our staff over the next two weekends.”

“This is an incredible effort made by the medical staff at NOVANT/UVA,” he wrote. “Our school nurses will be a critical part of the team that will make this happen.”

The school pandemic team is working with Novant UVA to vaccinate 750 Tier 1 employees this weekend and 2,400 more to staff members the following weekend. The school division employs nearly 12,000 teachers and staff.

Lateef said the pandemic team, Prince William Board of County Supervisors Chair Ann Wheeler and state Sen. Chap Peterson, D-Fairfax, have worked “around the clock” to accelerate vaccinations for school staff.