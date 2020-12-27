Prince William Co. sheriff’s deputy fired after ‘disturbing’ social media posts

A Prince William County, Virginia, sheriff's deputy was fired Saturday after multiple "disturbing comments" were discovered on his social media account. The Prince William County Sheriff's Office said in a Facebook statement that the agency learned about the contents of the deputy's posts on Friday. Sheriff Glendell Hill ordered an internal affairs investigation before a decision was made.

“The investigation has concluded, and the deputy has been terminated from employment with our office,” the statement said. “We thank the public for bringing this to our attention.”

Freelance journalist Molly Conger posted a thread on Twitter Friday showing posts Deputy Aaron Hoffman made on Parler, a social media platform popular with conservatives.

Some posts advocate violence towards local and national government officials, including Supreme Court Justice John Roberts.

In response, Hoffman told The Washington Post that he did not write those statements associated with his Parler account and has spoken with attorneys about his firing.

“I do understand the community’s concern,” Hoffman said. “I’ve been a public servant for over 15 years, and I take that very seriously. I am in no way a threat to the public. This disturbs me as well.”

WTOP has reached out to the Prince William County Sheriff’s Office and Sheriff Glendell Hill for further comment.