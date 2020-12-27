CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Some DC Giant pharmacies to distribute vaccine | How healthy eating boosts immune system | WTOP reporter tests at-home COVID-19 test
Home » Prince William County, VA News » Prince William Co. sheriff's…

Prince William Co. sheriff’s deputy fired after ‘disturbing’ social media posts

Jose Umana

December 27, 2020, 12:16 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

A Prince William County, Virginia, sheriff’s deputy was fired Saturday after multiple “disturbing comments” were discovered on his social media account.

The Prince William County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook statement that the agency learned about the contents of the deputy’s posts on Friday. Sheriff Glendell Hill ordered an internal affairs investigation before a decision was made.

“The investigation has concluded, and the deputy has been terminated from employment with our office,” the statement said. “We thank the public for bringing this to our attention.”

Freelance journalist Molly Conger posted a thread on Twitter Friday showing posts Deputy Aaron Hoffman made on Parler, a social media platform popular with conservatives.

Some posts advocate violence towards local and national government officials, including Supreme Court Justice John Roberts.

In response, Hoffman told The Washington Post that he did not write those statements associated with his Parler account and has spoken with attorneys about his firing.

“I do understand the community’s concern,” Hoffman said. “I’ve been a public servant for over 15 years, and I take that very seriously. I am in no way a threat to the public. This disturbs me as well.”

WTOP has reached out to the Prince William County Sheriff’s Office and Sheriff Glendell Hill for further comment.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2020 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

From RPA to cybersecurity, CIOs overcame ever-changing challenges in 2020

From JEDI to CIA to TIC: The stories that made 2020

Trump vetoes defense bill, setting up possible override vote

Locality pay remains stable and GS system is still broken, says pay agent

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up