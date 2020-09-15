CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Northam gives COVID-19 update in Va. | Health expert: Concerns still for possible Labor Day uptick | Latest coronavirus test results
Home » Prince William County, VA News » Police: Gunman wounded postal…

Police: Gunman wounded postal carrier in Woodbridge

Jack Pointer

September 15, 2020, 6:45 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

A postal carrier was shot while making his rounds Monday afternoon in Woodbridge, Virginia, authorities said.

Prince William County police said the 28-year-old victim had been delivering mail in the 3500 block of Buffalo Court before 5 p.m. when a man approached and shot him “in the lower body.”

The postal worker’s injuries were said to be serious but not life-threatening.

The suspect is believed to be a Black man between 20 and 30 years old, about 6 feet tall with a medium build. He was last seen wearing a white T-shirt, black pants, no shoes and a blue surgical mask.

Anyone with information is asked to call Prince William County police at 703-792-7000 or the U.S. Postal Inspection Service at 1-877-876-2455.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2020 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up