A postal carrier was shot while making his rounds Monday afternoon in Woodbridge, Virginia, authorities said.

Prince William County police said the 28-year-old victim had been delivering mail in the 3500 block of Buffalo Court before 5 p.m. when a man approached and shot him “in the lower body.”

The postal worker’s injuries were said to be serious but not life-threatening.

The suspect is believed to be a Black man between 20 and 30 years old, about 6 feet tall with a medium build. He was last seen wearing a white T-shirt, black pants, no shoes and a blue surgical mask.

Anyone with information is asked to call Prince William County police at 703-792-7000 or the U.S. Postal Inspection Service at 1-877-876-2455.