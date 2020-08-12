Road collapse strands 400 in Manassas Park neighborhood

The collapse of a small stretch of road has stranded approximately 400 residents in a Manassas Park subdivision.

Nobody was injured, but a vehicle was swept away when heavy rains caused an aging steel culvert running across Moseby Drive to fail. A vehicle that was parked on the road was washed 70 feet downstream.

At about 4:30 a.m., a Manassas Park police officer noticed flooding and a tree across the roadway. When he got closer, he noticed the road had been washed away.

Moseby Drive is the only way in and out of Moseby Court, where the subdivision is located.

A road collapse over a stream in Manassas Park leaves hundred stranded in Moseby Ridge subdivision. No injuries. Residents have utilities — they just can’t get out of their neighborhood. Major fix underway — alternative route behind subdivision should be available today. pic.twitter.com/vQxXjebgjF — Neal Augenstein (@AugensteinWTOP) August 12, 2020

“The residents are currently trapped in that neighborhood,” said Capt. Frank Winston of the Manassas Park Police Department. “There are 80 town houses and 16 condominiums.”

Winston said it appears all city services are intact: “Sewer, water, they still have power over there. They still are able to live somewhat of a normal life. They just cannot get out of the community themselves.”

Manassas Park City Manager Laszlo Palko had said his city was working with the City of Manassas to provide an alternate way out for stranded neighbors through the rear of the community.

In a tweet, Manassas Park said a “lane bypass via Stonewall Park is now opened for residents to use. Residents can access Liberia from Stonewall Road.”