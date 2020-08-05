Prince William County prepares to widen key stretch of US Route 1

This article was written by WTOP’s news partner InsideNoVa.com and republished with permission. Sign up for InsideNoVa.com’s free email subscription today.
As work is finishing to widen U.S. 1 in Woodbridge between Mary’s Way and the Occoquan River, Prince William County officials are preparing for the next section of widening through Woodbridge: from Mary’s Way near the Prince William County Parkway to Featherstone Road near the end of Opitz Boulevard.
The Prince William Board of County Supervisors voted 8-0 Tuesday to award a $32.6 million construction contract to Shirley Contracting Co. for the U.S. 1 widening project.
The 1.3 mile project will mean U.S. 1 drivers will have six lanes of traffic — three in each direction — between Cardinal Drive and the Occoquan River.
Supervisor Margaret Franklin, D-Woodbridge, said the county hopes the work will be done by 2022.
The project includes converting U.S. 1 from a four-lane undivided highway to a six-lane divided highway and also involves building a 10-foot wide trail and a 5-foot wide sidewalk, according to the county.
The Virginia Department of Transportation is set to complete its $165 million widening project of U.S. 1 between Mary’s Way and Annapolis Way, near the Occoquan River, this fall.