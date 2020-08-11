Free COVID-19 testing in Dale City, Manassas, Woodbridge Aug. 13-15

Free COVID-19 testing is available for anyone who lives or works in Prince William County, Manassas or Manassas Park at locations Aug. 13-15.

Participants must provide their full name, telephone number, and a home or work address in the region to obtain COVID testing and receive the results.

All sites can accommodate drive-thru or walk-up testing. To ensure you receive a test please arrive at the site as close as possible to the start time. Testing is only available until the allocated test kits are depleted at each site.

Upcoming testing sites and locations include:

Thursday, Aug. 13

8:30 a.m.: Cloverdale Park, 15150 Cloverdale Road, Dale City

1:30 p.m.: Woodbridge Senior Center, 13850 Church Hill Drive, Woodbridge.

Friday, August 14, 2020

1:30 p.m.: Splashdown Water Park, 7500 Ben Lomond Park Road, Manassas

5:30 p.m.: Woodbridge Senior Center, 13850 Church Hill Drive, Woodbridge

Saturday, August 15, 2020

8:30 a.m.: Development Services Building, 5 County Complex Court, Woodbridge

More information about testing and the county’s response to COVID-19 is available at pwcgov.org/COVID19.