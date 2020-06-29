Home » Prince William County, VA News » Police: Prince William Co.…

Police: Prince William Co. car chase ends with crash

Laura Spitalniak | @LauraSpitalniak

June 29, 2020, 11:02 PM

A car chase in Prince William County, Virginia, on Monday ended in a crash.

Virginia State Police attempted to stop a vehicle that had been reported stolen about 8:20 p.m.

The car, occupied by a driver and four passengers, fled southbound on Interstate 95.

After just four miles, the driver lost control and crashed into another vehicle, police said.

The occupants of the stolen car fled into the nearby woods.

State police, along with Fairfax County Police, took two people into custody. The search for the other individuals is ongoing.

The driver of the vehicle that was struck suffered a minor injury, police said.

