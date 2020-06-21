CDC to conduct COVID-19 survey house-to-house in Manassas area

The CDC will be conducting a survey in parts of Manassas, Manassas Park and Prince William Co. in Virginia starting Monday in response to the coronavirus.

This article was written by WTOP’s news partner InsideNoVa.com and republished with permission. Sign up for InsideNoVa.com’s free email subscription today.

As part of its COVID-19 response, the Centers for Disease Control will be conducting a survey in communities in Manassas, Manassas Park and Prince William County beginning Monday, June 22.

The survey is part of an effort to help stop the spread of the coronavirus in ZIP codes with more positive cases and in the Latino community, which has seen a disproportionate impact from the virus.

The three ZIP codes in the area of the city, 20109, 20110 and 20111, are among the top ZIP codes in the state for COVID-19 cases.

All three have seen cases more than double in the past month.

As part of the CDC study, a team will go house-to-house with a 30-question survey.

Questions will be related to health care and COVID-19. The survey is completely voluntary and no personally identifiable data will be collected.

“The information collected will help the health professionals at the Prince William Health District and the CDC understand what resources are most needed by the community,” the city release noted.

The CDC may also reach out by telephone as they are looking for some participants who have tested positive in the past.