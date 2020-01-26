Prince William County police mourn death of veteran officer

The Prince William County Police Department is mourning the death of Master Police Officer Greg Krause, a 25-year veteran of the force.

Today, January 25, #PWCPD was saddened to learn of the unexpected, off-duty death of MPO Greg Krause. Greg was a well-respected and loyal member of the department and a beloved friend to many. He will be deeply missed by all of us and his memory will never be forgotten. pic.twitter.com/DZx3apdKe1 — Prince William PD (@PWCPolice) January 26, 2020

In a news release, the department said they learned of Krause’s “unexpected, off-duty death” on Saturday. Prince William police 1st Sgt. Jonathan Perok said the agency is not releasing a cause of death.

“Krause was a well-respected and loyal member of the police department and a beloved friend to many,” the release said.

He served in the United States Marine Corps for six years, obtaining the rank of sergeant, before joining the Prince William Police Department in January 1995.

Krause began his law enforcement career as a patrol officer in the Eastern District and served as a field training officer before becoming a firearms instructor at the Public Safety Training Academy where he was currently assigned.

“During his 25-year career, Krause trained many current and retired members of the police department and was well known for his friendly demeanor and positive attitude,” the release said. “He will be deeply missed by all of us with the department and his memory will never be forgotten.”

Krause is survived by his wife and son.

