Home » Prince William County, VA News » Prince William County police…

Prince William County police mourn death of veteran officer

InsideNoVa.com

January 26, 2020, 1:22 PM

This article was written by WTOP’s news partner InsideNoVa.com and republished with permission. Sign up for InsideNoVa.com’s free email subscription today.

The Prince William County Police Department is mourning the death of Master Police Officer Greg Krause, a 25-year veteran of the force.

In a news release, the department said they learned of Krause’s “unexpected, off-duty death” on Saturday. Prince William police 1st Sgt. Jonathan Perok said the agency is not releasing a cause of death.

“Krause was a well-respected and loyal member of the police department and a beloved friend to many,” the release said.

Greg Krause
Officer Greg Krause dided unexpectedly. (Courtesy Prince William County Police)

He served in the United States Marine Corps for six years, obtaining the rank of sergeant, before joining the Prince William Police Department in January 1995.

Krause began his law enforcement career as a patrol officer in the Eastern District and served as a field training officer before becoming a firearms instructor at the Public Safety Training Academy where he was currently assigned.

“During his 25-year career, Krause trained many current and retired members of the police department and was well known for his friendly demeanor and positive attitude,” the release said. “He will be deeply missed by all of us with the department and his memory will never be forgotten.”

Krause is survived by his wife and son.

This article was written by WTOP’s news partner InsideNoVa.com and republished with permission. Sign up for InsideNoVa.com’s free email subscription today.

 

Related News

Recommended

More from:

Local News Prince William County, VA News Virginia News
Greg Krause insidenova prince william county police

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up