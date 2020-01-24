Loud noises, vibrations possible near Quantico during base training

Vibrations, illuminations and loud noises are possible in Prince William County, Virginia, in the next few weeks as training gets underway at Marine Corps Base Quantico.

The Marine Corps say that those in the area of the base may experience various noises and lights that will vary depending on the “atmospheric conditions” and changes to the natural sound barriers.

Training will take place at the following times and dates, according to Marine Corps Base Quantico:

Jan. 24 from 6 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Jan. 27 from 6 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Jan. 29 from 8 a.m. to midnight

Jan. 30 from 12:01 a.m. to midnight

Jan. 31 from 12:01 a.m. to 4 a.m.

Feb. 7 from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Prince William County Police Tweeted out a reminder of a “noise advisory” ahead of the training sessions that start on Friday:

