Indecent exposure suspect wanted for 2nd incident hours after release

Hours after his release on a charge of indecent exposure, a Woodbridge man is accused of exposing himself to workers at a Dale City nail salon.

Hours after his release on a charge of indecent exposure, a Woodbridge man is accused of exposing himself to workers at a Dale City nail salon. He hasn’t been located following the second encounter, Prince William County police said.

Trevor Schiattareggia, 33, was charged with indecent exposure after he stood in the median in front of a woman’s stopped car at the intersection of Mapledale Avenue and Dale Boulevard. He allegedly exposed himself and made obscene gestures, police spokesperson Officer Renee Carr said.

Schiattareggia was located in a nearby parking lot, charged and released on a court summons, Carr said.

Around 10:44 a.m. on Jan. 10, Schiattareggia approached the front window of Tim’s Nails, at 5836 Mapledale Plaza, and allegedly exposed himself to the employees and made obscene sexual displays before walking away, Carr said Monday.

Officers reviewing the surveillance footage were able to recognize Schiattareggia, but he has not been located.

No physical contact was made with any of the victims in the incidents, police said.

Schiattareggia is wanted for obscene sexual display in the Jan. 10 incident, Carr said. He is described as white, 5-foot-11 and 170 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes.

