Prince William County, VA News

Va. teacher arrested for pulling chair from under 8-year-old

Rob Woodfork

December 16, 2019, 10:17 PM

A Prince William County teacher was arrested for assault and battery of a student in her classroom, police said.

An investigation revealed Bobbi Jean Oakes, 29, of Stafford, Virginia, pulled a chair out from under an 8-year-old girl at Mary Williams Elementary School. The girl suffered minor injuries and reported them to a teacher’s assistant, who was also in the room.

Oakes was arrested Friday and released on personal recognizance pending a court.

 

