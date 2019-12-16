Va. teacher arrested for pulling chair from under 8-year-old

A Prince William County teacher was arrested for assault and battery of a student in her classroom, police said.

An investigation revealed Bobbi Jean Oakes, 29, of Stafford, Virginia, pulled a chair out from under an 8-year-old girl at Mary Williams Elementary School. The girl suffered minor injuries and reported them to a teacher’s assistant, who was also in the room.

Oakes was arrested Friday and released on personal recognizance pending a court.

