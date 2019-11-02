2 arrested after 17-year-old girl fatally stabbed in Woodbridge

A teenage girl was killed and two men were injured after a stabbing Tuesday night in Woodbridge, Virginia.

Two people linked to the deadly stabbing were arrested Wednesday, Prince William County police said: Jennifer Janeth Mejia-Recillas, 19, and Enrique Miguel Stock, 20, both of Woodbridge.

Officers responded to a report of a stabbing around 11:45 p.m. in the area of Robinson Court and Harrison Street. They learned a fight had taken place between people who knew each other. Police said three people were stabbed: a 17-year-old girl and two 26-year-old men.

The girl was taken to a hospital, where she died from her injuries.

The two men were also taken to a hospital and are expected to survive, police said.

NBC Washington reported that Mejia-Recillas had stabbed the three outside a house due to the exchange of “words of disrespect.”

Mejia-Recillas and Stock then fled the scene in a vehicle that officers later found abandoned in the area of Fir Court. Police searched the area using K-9 units and helicopter assistance.

The pair was eventually found in their home on Brentwood Court, where they were arrested.

Mejia-Recillas has been charged with murder and aggravated malicious wounding. Stock has been charged with accessory after the fact and assault and battery. Both are being held without bond.

Below is a map of the area where police said the stabbing happened.

