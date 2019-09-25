Home » Prince William County, VA News » Police identify 37-year-old shot…

Police identify 37-year-old shot in Dumfries

Colleen Kelleher | @KelleherWTOP

September 25, 2019, 11:53 AM

Police identified a 37-year-old man who died after a shooting in Dumfries, Virginia, just before 4 a.m. Tuesday.

Antonio Kaoul Smith of Dumfries died after he was taken to the hospital. Police found him in the roadway near the 3100 Chesapeake Drive in Dumfries.

No one has been arrested.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Prince William County Police Department by calling 703-792-7000 or submitting a webtip to: www.pwcgov.org/policetip.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2019 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related News

Recommended

More from:

Latest News Local News Prince William County, VA News Virginia News
Antonio Kaoul Smith crime prince william county police

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up