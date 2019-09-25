Police identify 37-year-old shot in Dumfries

Police identified a 37-year-old man who died after a shooting in Dumfries, Virginia, just before 4 a.m. Tuesday.

Police identified a 37-year-old man who died after a shooting in Dumfries, Virginia, just before 4 a.m. Tuesday.

Antonio Kaoul Smith of Dumfries died after he was taken to the hospital. Police found him in the roadway near the 3100 Chesapeake Drive in Dumfries.

No one has been arrested.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Prince William County Police Department by calling 703-792-7000 or submitting a webtip to: www.pwcgov.org/policetip.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2019 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.