Fewer than 500 Dominion customers without power in Dumfries

More than 1,400 Dominion Energy customers are without power in Prince William County after power lines came down in Dumfries, Virginia.

As of 10:15 a.m., 480 remained without power. Dominion crews are still working to get the lights back on.

The electricity went out because of downed lines on U.S. 1. It’s not clear why the lines came down.

U.S. 1 in Dumfries is closed in both directions between Possum Point Road and Dumfries Road.

Traffic lights along Virginia Route 234 between U.S. 1 and Interstate 95 also are out.

At the height of the outage, before 7 a.m., more than 4,000 customers did not have electricity. The numbers went down to 1,400 but then spiked again.

Prince William County Public Schools said that the closure may have made school buses late to 18 schools.

Prince William County Public Schools said that buses may have been delayed at the following schools: Dumfries, Swans Creek, Covington-Harper, Triangle, River Oaks, Mary Williams, Porter, Leesylvania, Fitzgerald, Forest Park, Potomac, Freedom, Hylton, Colgan, Fred Lynn, Potomac, Graham Park and Pattie.

