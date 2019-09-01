1 dead in southbound I-95 motorcycle crash in Prince William Co.

One person is dead after a crash involving a motorcycle in the southbound lanes of I-95 in Prince William County, Virginia. Drivers should expect delays in the area.

One person is dead after a crash involving a motorcycle in the southbound lanes of Interstate 95 in Prince William County, Virginia.

The crash happened near the 160 mile marker, according to Corinne Geller of the Virginia State Police.

The crash remains under investigation.

Southbound lanes were closed for hours Sunday night as the investigation continued. All lanes had reopened by 4 a.m. Monday.

Before the lanes reopened, drivers on I-95 south before the crash were being diverted onto Va. 123.

Below is a map of where the crash happened.

