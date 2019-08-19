Woodbridge man shot by police in domestic incident is charged

A man who was shot by the Prince William County, Virginia, police during a domestic incident last week has been charged in the matter.

Mark Johnson, 54, was shot last Thursday at about 6 a.m. after police officers responding to a report of a domestic incident on Flodden Court, in Woodbridge, found his wife on the lawn of the house, police said in a statement. She said that he was threatening to hurt her and their children, and that he had a knife and a pellet gun.

Police said Johnson eventually came to the front door and charged at them with a knife, after which they shot him.

Johnson was charged Friday with two counts of attempted malicious wounding of a law enforcement officer. He’s still in the hospital, police said.

Johnson is due in court Oct. 2.

