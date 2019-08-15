Va. man armed with knife shot by Pr. William Co. police

An officer-involved shooting is under investigation in Woodbridge, Virginia.

A 54-year-old Woodbridge, Virginia, man armed with a knife was shot by two Prince William County police officers who responded to a domestic dispute Thursday morning.

The man sustained wounds to his upper body and is currently hospitalized in serious condition, Prince William County police said.

No officers were shot, and the two involved Thursday are now on routine paid leave as criminal and administrative investigations are underway.

Sgt. Jonathan Perok said a woman called police about an argument with her husband. She initially said he was armed with a screwdriver.

Perok said at 6:12 a.m. when police arrived at the home in the 4300 block of Flodden Court in the Lake Ridge area, the woman was on the home’s lawn and told police her husband was armed with a knife and a BB gun.

The husband, police said, approached the front door and was ordered by police to come out of the house. When he came out, police said he advanced toward the officers with a knife.

“The two officers on scene shot toward the suspect with their Department-issued firearms. The suspect was struck in the upper body and subsequently detained in front of the residence. Officers rendered aid to the suspect until Fire & Rescue personnel arrived at the home,” Perok said in a news release.

