Crash in Prince William Co. sends woman to hospital with life-threatening injuries

A woman was flown to the hospital with life-threatening injuries after a crash near Forest Park High School in Montclair, Virginia, on Tuesday.

The crash happened around 7:30 a.m. on Virginia Route 234/Dumfries Road when two cars collided at the intersection with Spriggs Road. The woman flown to the hospital was one of the drivers, according to Prince William County police.

The driver of the other car was taken to the hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries.

Prince William County police said it appeared one of the cars ran a red light before the crash.

