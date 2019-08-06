Blood drive set to honor Prince William Co. Public Works manager killed in motorcycle crash

A blood drive is scheduled Wednesday in honor of Prince William County Public Works manager Andrew Negvesky, who died July 27 from injuries he suffered in a motorcycle crash.

This article was written by WTOP’s news partner InsideNoVa.com and republished with permission. Sign up for InsideNoVa.com’s free email subscription today.

A blood drive is scheduled Wednesday in honor of Prince William County Public Works manager Andrew Negvesky, who died July 27 from injuries he suffered in a motorcycle crash.

Negvesky, 53, was a longtime county employee and father of Prince William County firefighter Adam Negvesky.

“Andrew’s family asks that you celebrate his life by donating blood to our local blood bank at the event …” Prince William Professional Firefighters said in a Facebook post. “Our area is in an extreme shortage and every donation helps save a life.”

The Inova Blood Donor Services Bloodmobile will be on site outside 5 County Complex Court from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 7. Sign up to give blood.

This article was written by WTOP’s news partner InsideNoVa.com and republished with permission. Sign up for InsideNoVa.com’s free email subscription today.