Woodbridge tow truck driver busted after trying to tow car with family inside of it

A tow-truck driver was arrested after trying to tow a vehicle in Woodbridge, Virginia, with a family inside. according to Prince William County police.

A Woodbridge, Virginia tow truck driver who was trying to repossess a vehicle faces charges after he tried to tow the vehicle with a family inside of it and struck the vehicle’s owner.

Mohaned Zyoud, 23, of Woodbridge, who works for A&A Towing, is charged with attempted malicious wounding, assault and battery and misdemeanor hit-and-run. He’s being held on $20,000 bond and will be back in court Sept. 19.

Prince William County police said it happened inthe 15600 block of Jefferson Davis Highway on July 18.

Police said Zyoud had hooked his tow truck to the vehicle, while a woman, two children and a dog were inside.

The vehicle’s 25-year-old owner, who was in a nearby business, saw what was happening and ran out and stood in front of the tow truck. Police say Zyoud struck the man with his truck.

The owner then went around to the driver’s side door of the tow truck, and Zyoud punched him in the face, police said.

Zyoud then unhooked the vehicle and drove away.

Police said no one was seriously injured.

Prince William County police located Zyoud a short time later and arrested him.

Below is a map of the area where the incident happened.

