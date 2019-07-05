Massive sinkhole swallows car in Woodbridge, road closed indefinitely

A portion of Princedale Drive in Woodbridge, Virginia remains closed after a large fissure split the street in half on Thursday, swallowing at least one vehicle.

A portion of Princedale Drive in Woodbridge, Virginia, remains closed after a large fissure split the street in half on Thursday, swallowing at least one vehicle.

The first reports of a gaping hole in the ground came around 6:15 p.m. Thursday, forcing Prince William County officers to close Princedale Drive between Roundtree Drive and Saddler Lane.

Video and photos from the scene showed the sinkhole in the shoulder of Princedale Drive, extending across the entire roadway.

Dale City: Expect Princedale Rd (between Roundtree and Saddler) to remain closed for a couple of weeks while crews make repairs to a stormwater pipe. pic.twitter.com/mHuFDSGhh6 — VDOT Northern VA (@VaDOTNOVA) July 5, 2019

HUGE SHOUT OUT to Waggy’s towing for your assistance in removing a car from the sink hole on Princedale Dr. Motorists are reminded to expect a long term closure of Princedale between Roundtree Dr & Saddler Ln. Continue to follow us, @PWCFireRescue & @VaDOTNOVA for updates #PWCPD pic.twitter.com/adHbrrv3Ri — Prince William PD (@PWCPolice) July 5, 2019

Massive sinkhole on Princedale Road in Woodbridge. 1 car is down in the hole. Initial thinking by VDOT: heavy rain blew out a pipe that runs under the road, everything gave way. @nbcwashington pic.twitter.com/VpdzbCRmDq — Drew Wilder (@DrewWilderTV) July 5, 2019

Here’s another video capturing a car falling into the sinkhole. Viewer discretion is advised for strong language.

On Thursday evening, county police said the stricken road segment will remain closed “for an undetermined amount of time” until crews with the Virginia Department of Transportation can make repairs.

As of Friday morning, it was unclear what caused the behemoth sinkhole to form or precisely when it will open.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2019 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.