2 men found dead in Woodbridge were shot; police offering $5K reward for info

The two men who were found dead last month in Woodbridge, Virginia, had been shot, and they were both last seen alive the night before their bodies were found the next morning.

Prince William County police said Monday that 40-year-old Milton Beltran Lopez and 39-year-old Jairo Geremeas Mayorga, both of Woodbridge, were last seen alive the night of June 21, before their bodies were found the next morning on June 22.

A resident found their bodies in a wooded area behind a nearby business in the area of Featherstone and Blackburn roads, police said.

Autopsies found that both men had been shot.

The men were said to have frequent the businesses near the area where their bodies were found.

Homicide detectives are investigating.

Police are also offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of anyone responsible for the deaths of these two men.

Anyone with information about this case can call Prince William County police at (703) 792-7000, or by submitting a tip online.

Here is a version of the above flyer in Spanish.

Below is a map of the area where the men’s bodies were found.

