Police: Homicide investigation underway after 2 bodies found in Woodbridge

Detectives in Woodbridge, Virginia, are investigating a case as a homicide after two bodies were found in the woods Saturday morning.

Prince William County police responded to the 1500 block of Featherstone Road around 10:30 a.m., after someone in the area found the bodies.

Police said that’s where they found the two adult male victims. On Saturday evening, Prince William County police said they had identified the bodies.

The incident was isolated to the wood line and there are no public safety concerns, Prince William County police said.

Below is a map of the area.

