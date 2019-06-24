202
Police ID 2 men found dead in Woodbridge

By Rick Massimo June 24, 2019 11:53 am 06/24/2019 11:53am
Prince William County police have identified two men who were found dead in the woods in Woodbridge, Virginia, Saturday morning.

Jairo Mayorga, 39, and Milton Lopez, 40, both of Woodbridge, were found dead at about 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, in the wood line around Featherstone Road and Blackburn Road, police said.

The deaths are being investigated as homicides, and police said the two men were known to frequent the businesses in the area.

Police are asking anyone with any more information about the two men’s deaths to call (703) 792-6500.

