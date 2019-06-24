Police ID 2 men found dead in Woodbridge

Jairo Mayorga, 39, and Milton Lopez, 40, both of Woodbridge, were found dead at about 10:30 a.m. Saturday.

Prince William County police have identified two men who were found dead in the woods in Woodbridge, Virginia, Saturday morning.

Jairo Mayorga, 39, and Milton Lopez, 40, both of Woodbridge, were found dead at about 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, in the wood line around Featherstone Road and Blackburn Road, police said.

The deaths are being investigated as homicides, and police said the two men were known to frequent the businesses in the area.

Police are asking anyone with any more information about the two men’s deaths to call (703) 792-6500.

