$355M road bond question approved in Prince William Co.

In addition to the road bonds, which would include the Va. 28 bypass and widening, the Prince William supervisors voted to put a $41 million outdoor parks bond question on the ballot.

This article was written by WTOP's news partner InsideNoVa.com and republished with permission.

The Prince William Board of County Supervisors voted 5-3 on Tuesday to place a $355 million road bond question on the ballot Nov. 5.

At-large Chair Corey Stewart and supervisors Jeanine Lawson, R-Brentsville; Victor Angry, D-Neabsco; Marty Nohe, R-Coles; and Ruth Anderson, R-Occoquan, voted for the measure, while supervisors Maureen Caddigan, R-Potomac; Pete Candland, R-Gainesville; and Frank Principi, D-Woodbridge, voted against placing the road bond on the ballot.

At the Tuesday meeting, the board removed seven road projects from its list of proposed projects that could be funded through the road bond referendum, in order to increase the bond amount for Route 28 bypass/widening project from $100 million to $200 million.

The other road projects proposed are $50 million for Devlin Road widening, $70 million for Minnieville Road and Prince William Parkway interchange, $15 million for Old Bridge Road and Gordon Boulevard intersection and $20 million for Summit School Road extension.

The board removed the following projects from the road bond referendum: University Boulevard extension, Sudley Road corridor intersection improvements, Route 55 widening and Catharpin Road intersection improvements, Van Buren Road extension, North Woodbridge mobility improvements, and countywide road safety and bicycle and pedestrian improvements.

Parks Bond Question

The board narrowed the parks bond question from $200 million to two separate bond questions — with only one eventually approved by the board.

Before consideration, the board removed $84 million for a controversial indoor sports complex in the east and a $17.6 million indoor field house on the western end of the county.

The board voted 5-3 to place a $41 million outdoor parks bond question on the ballot. Candland, Principi and Lawson voted against.

The projects on the ballot in November include $6 million for Howison Park improvements, $6 million for new Neabsco park development, $6 million Fuller Heights Park expansion, $20 million for countywide trails and open space development and $3 million for Hellwig Park improvements.

The board voted to remove $10.8 million for Long Park improvements.

And Caddigan, Candland, Lawson, Nohe and Principi voted against placing a separate $47 million parks bond question on the ballot that would fund a $42 million aquatic and fitness center in the eastern end of the county and $5 million for a crew boathouse.

