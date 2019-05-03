Prince William Co. School Board picks preferred site for 14th high school

Prince William County Public Schools has picked a preferred site for the division's 14th high school along Prince William County Parkway near Hoadly Road.

After a closed session discussion Wednesday, the Prince William County School Board voted 8-0 to authorize legal counsel and staff to begin to acquire 105 acres for the high school.

The board’s motion authorized legal counsel and staff to begin quick-take condemnation proceedings to acquire the property.

School division staff are set to provide property owners the required 30 to 45 day notice of its intent to file a certificate of take, according to the school board agenda.

A description of the location was provided in the school board agenda and confirmed by School Board member Willie Deutsch, R-Coles, whose district includes the location being considered for the division’s 14th high school.

The estimated $140 million 14th high school is planned to open in 2024, according to the division’s fiscal 2020-2029 capital improvement plan. The school is set to have a capacity of 2,557 students.

The school division can proceed with condemnation proceedings when the division and owner cannot agree on a price or other terms of the sale, the owner is legally incapacitated or the owner’s location is unknown or the owner is unable to convey a valid title to the property, according to Virginia law.

The school division currently is undergoing a boundary planning process to determine the 13th high school boundaries.

The 13th high school is slated to open September 2021. The school currently is being constructed on 83 acres in Bristow near Gainesville Middle School and Jiffy Lube Live amphitheater. The proposed boundary changes are set to affect Stonewall Jackson, Patriot and Battlefield high schools.

