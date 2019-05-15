Man charged in Gainesville hit-and-run that killed 17-year-old

A man wanted for a fatal hit-and-run that killed a teen boy last year in Gainesville, Virginia, has turned himself in, police said.

Raymond Alexander Robinson, 34, of Haymarket, has been charged with involuntary manslaughter and felony hit and run, Prince William County police said. He turned himself in to police on Tuesday.

Robinson was charged in connection with a crash that killed a 17-year-old Maryland boy in the early hours of Sept. 22, 2018.

The teen was in the area of Sudley Road near Catharpin Road in Gainesville with a family member and a co-worker, working to seal a driveway.

Just before the crash, police said, the teen and the family member were in a parked truck with the headlights on, but it was facing the wrong way on Sudley Road. Police added that the teen wasn’t wearing a reflective vest, and that there weren’t cones or road signs in place to warn of the work.

As the driver of a white sedan approached the truck, the teen and the family member got out, believing the car would strike the truck. Police said the family member was able to safely get away, but the teen tried to cross the road to get out of the way and was hit.

The car stopped momentarily a short distance away, but the driver never got out, police said. The driver then continued westbound on Sudley Road.

The teen died at the scene.

Police said that a tip received the same month of the crash led investigators to a vehicle suspected to be involved in the crash. The vehicle was registered to Robinson and had damage consistent with the crash.

Robinson has a scheduled July 22 court date. He is being held without bond.

Police have not identified the boy due to his age, but NBC Washington reported that 17-year-old Adrian Iraheta had been working with his dad, and that they were putting their tools away in the truck before the crash.

Watch NBC Washington’s 2018 report below.

