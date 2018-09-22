Md. teen killed in Gainesville hit-and-run

The teen was completing a seal coat job on a residential driveway nearby with his family member and a co-worker at the time.

WASHINGTON — A Maryland teen died Saturday morning after being hit by a car on Sudley Road in Gainesville.

The 17-year-old and a family member were inside a parked truck that was facing the wrong direction on Sudley Road near Catharpin Road around 2:30 a.m., police said.

A white, 4-door sedan traveling westbound came toward the truck. Both passengers exited the truck believing they’d be struck, but just as the teen tried to cross the road to move out of the way, the sedan swerved around the truck and hit him, police said.

The teen died on the scene as a result of his injuries, and the driver of the sedan stopped a short distance away before continuing down Sudley Road. The driver never got out of the car, police said.

The family member was able to safely get out of the roadway and no other injuries were reported.

The teen was completing a seal coat job on a residential driveway nearby with his family member and a co-worker at the time. No one was wearing reflective vests, and neither roadway signs nor cones were in place along the road warning of the obstruction. The truck’s headlights were on.

Police said the sedan may have possible damage to the front, driver’s side headlight.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident has been asked to call Prince William County police at 703-792-6500.

Below is a map of where police say the hit-and-run occurred.

