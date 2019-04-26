Prince William County shooting leaves teen injured

Police believe the shooting was a targeted incident and continue to investigate. No word on a suspect yet.

A teen is hospitalized after a shooting Thursday evening in the Prince William County, Virginia, neighborhood of Minnieville.

Police said a concerned citizen called around 5:45 p.m. regarding a teen who had been shot.

The teen was found on Whitaker Place near the Greenwood farm park. He was sent to a hospital and is expected to be OK.

Police were able to retrieve evidence in the nearby wooded area on Brightleaf Court and Manor House Court.

Police believe the shooting was a targeted incident and continue to investigate. No word on a suspect yet.

