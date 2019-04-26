202
Home » Prince William County, VA News » Prince William County shooting…

Prince William County shooting leaves teen injured

By Andrea Cambron April 26, 2019 5:38 am 04/26/2019 05:38am
Share

A teen is hospitalized after a shooting Thursday evening in the Prince William County, Virginia, neighborhood of Minnieville.

Police said a concerned citizen called around 5:45 p.m. regarding a teen who had been shot.

The teen was found on Whitaker Place near the Greenwood farm park. He was sent to a hospital and is expected to be OK.

Police were able to retrieve evidence in the nearby wooded area on Brightleaf Court and Manor House Court.

Police believe the shooting was a targeted incident and continue to investigate. No word on a suspect yet.

Below is a map of where the shooting took place.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2019 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

More News

Topics:
crime dale city jennifer ortiz Local News Minnieville Prince William County, VA News shooting Virginia
800
Recommended
Latest

Don't Miss

Dinosaurs come to the National Zoo

Among the many animal species to see at the National Zoo, dinosaurs will live among them in puppet and animatronic form from June to August.

500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!