Police investigating body found near Woodbridge

By Teddy Gelman April 29, 2019 11:36 am 04/29/2019 11:36am
A man’s body was found this morning near Woodbridge, Virginia.

The body was found in a wooded area in the vicinity of Minnieville Road and Alps Drive, the Prince William County police said.

An investigating was ongoing Monday morning, but police said the incident is isolated to the wood line and that there is no threat to the public.

Below is the area of the incident:

Topics:
crime Local News Minnieville Prince William County, VA News Virginia woodbridge
