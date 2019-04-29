Police investigating body found near Woodbridge

An investigating was ongoing Monday morning, but the Prince William County police said the incident is isolated to the woodline and that there is no threat to the public.

A man’s body was found this morning near Woodbridge, Virginia.

The body was found in a wooded area in the vicinity of Minnieville Road and Alps Drive, the Prince William County police said.

An investigating was ongoing Monday morning, but police said the incident is isolated to the wood line and that there is no threat to the public.

Below is the area of the incident:

